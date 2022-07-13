iHeartRadio
One beach closed, six not recommended for swimming

One local beach is closed and six area beaches are not recommended for swimming this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says high levels of E.coli in the water has closed Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

Water samples tested on Monday also show swimming is not recommended at Belle River, Seacliff Beach, Point Pelee, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach.

The health unit says warning signs have been posted at those beaches and a closure sign is up at Sandpoint.
 

