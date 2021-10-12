One class, one bus cohort dismissed at St. James elementary due to COVID-19

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed one class and one bus cohort at a Windsor elementary school due to COVID-19.

The board was informed of the case at St. James Catholic Elementary School Tuesday and has instructed students to not to attend school Wednesday.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.