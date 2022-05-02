One dead, one critically injured in Chatham-Kent crash

A single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent has claimed the life of one person and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 2002 Ford Sport Trek left McNaughton Line East at Caledonia Road in Chatham Township Sunday morning just after 7:00 and rolled several times.

Investigators say both occupants were ejected and then the vehicle caught fire.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was rushed to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to a hospital in London.

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit is investigating and is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Constable Lisa Rodger at 519-355-1092.