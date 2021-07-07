One Dead, SIU Probing Firearm Discharge Involving Chatham-Kent OPP

One man is dead and Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is now investigating what's being called a firearm discharge involving a Chatham-Kent OPP officer.

According to a release from the S-I-U, provincial police responded to a call about the theft of some gas from a gas station around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A responding officer spotted the suspect vehicle and while police were following the vehicle, it lost control and rolled into a ditch.

An interaction took place with a male occupant and the officer discharged his pistol.

The male was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other details are being released at this time.

The Special Investigation's Unit is a civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.