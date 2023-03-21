One dead, two in hospital after shooting in Toronto mall parking lot

TORONTO - Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at an east-end Toronto mall.

Police say the shooting took place in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.

The force says paramedics took two victims to hospital and later transported a third who was pronounced dead.

Police say one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The service says the incident is now a homicide investigation.

They are urging anyone with information to contact police.