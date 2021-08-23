One Death, 158 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex Since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 158 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 33 cases were reported August 21, 91 cases were reported August 22 and 34 cases were reported Monday.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 49 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 30 are considered community, five are travel related, five are linked to outbreaks and 69 are still under investigation.

The health unit is also reporting an additional death involving a woman in her 50s from the community.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

There are now 391 active cases in the community, with 202 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,510 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 506 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long term care home.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,658 cases since the pandemic began with 16,828 listed as resolved.

Locally, a total of 566,449 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 78.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

71 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.