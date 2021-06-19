One Death, 16 Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding one death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The latest to pass away is a woman in her 60s from the community.

Of the new cases, seven are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are the result of community spread while three others are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 16,773 cases of the virus along with 434 deaths.

The health unit continues to deal with one workplace and one community outbreak.

There are currently nine people in hospital for treatment while 375,530 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.