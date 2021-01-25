One Death; 68 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 68 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from a long term care home.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, three are related to outbreaks, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and 63 are still under investigation.

There are now 1,520 active cases in the community.

107 confirmed cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,807 cases since the pandemic began with 9,996 listed as resolved.

There are 19 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 25 workplace outbreaks, six hospital outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have been 291 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.