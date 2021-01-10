One Death and 228 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death along with 228 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The latest to pass away is a woman in her 80s at a long-term care home bringing the region's death toll to 210.

Of Sunday's new cases, 196 are still being investigated, 16 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 13 are outbreak related while three were caused by community spread.



Windsor-Essex now has 9,673 confirmed cases of the virus with 92 people currently in hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks are being reported at 21 long-term care homes and 18 workplaces.

The health unit continues to deal with three community and two hospital outbreaks as well.