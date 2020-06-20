One Death and 27 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Saturday.

As heard on AM800 News, the man in his 70's died in the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital Friday.

The health unit says 19 of the 27 new cases are from the agri-food sector — three workplaces in Kingsville, Ont. and five in Leamington, Ont. remain under outbreak protocols.

Country Village Homes and the Village of Aspen Lake are also under an outbreak as a staff member tested positive for the virus at both long term health care facilities.

A total of 1,290 people have now tested positive for the virus in Windsor-Essex, 748 of those cases have been resolved and 68 people have died.

Ontario saw 206 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths and 218 recoveries on Sunday. There are now 33,301 positive tests and 2,595 deaths province wide.

CTV is reporting 330 new cases across Canada for a total of 100,959 positive tests and 8,410 deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon 63,450 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases 29,099 nationwide.