One Death and 45 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with one additional death.

The latest to pass away is a man in his 70's from the community bringing the region's death toll to 407.

Of Saturday's new cases, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two were caused by community spread, one is outbreak related while 34 others remain under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 14,349 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 13 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 114,343 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at five workplaces and two schools while the health unit continues to deal with two community outbreaks as well.