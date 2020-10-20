One-Hour COVID Test Machine Arrives in Windsor

Windsor Regional Hospital's new one-hour COVID-19 testing machine has arrived on site.

Vice President of Critical Care Karen Riddell says the machine arrived over the weekend.

"We're hoping to get it out of the box, not necessarily literal, today hopefully or tomorrow, and then we're hoping to start the validation process."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Riddell says it will take a couple of weeks for training on the new machine.

"And then we'll need to still send off confirmatory samples to London until we validate the accuracy of our tests," she says.

As you've heard on AM800, all tests are currently sent to London where it takes 48 hours or more for results.

Riddell says the new machine will help maintain hospital capacity and help with turnaround time to clear people for visitation and procedures.

"We believe we'll be getting about 200 test kits a week to start and then we're hoping by either December or early January that we'll be able to maximize our testing capability which is running about 380 tests or so per day," she adds.

The machine was purchased by the hospital and the province will be covering operational costs.