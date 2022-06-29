One local beach closed, five beaches not recommended for swimming

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one beach closure, and 5 beaches are not recommended for swimming.

Point Pelee North West Beach is closed this week.

Beach water quality testing also has Belle River Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the waters that may pose a risk to your health.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, and Sandpoint Beach remain open and are safe to swim in.

Officials conducted testing of the water on June 27 at all nine local beaches.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit