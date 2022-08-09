One local beach closed, five local beaches not recommended for swimming

One local beach is closed this week and five local beaches are not recommended for swimming.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has Belle River Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

The Health Unit has Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Cedar Island Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Sandpoint Beach remain open and are safe to swim in.

The Health Unit will re-sample Belle River Beach, and results will be given at a later date.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU