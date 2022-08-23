One local beach closed, one local beach not recommended for swimming

One local beach is closed this week and another is not recommended for swimming.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has Sandpoint Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

The Health Unit also has Mettawas Beach listed as not recommended for swimming.

Belle River Beach, Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach are all open and are safe to swim in.

The Health Unit will re-sample Sandpoint Beach and results will be given at a later date.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU