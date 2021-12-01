One man charged after Windsor police called about a person with a gun

One person is facing charges after Windsor police responded to a report of a person with a gun.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, patrol officers were called to the area of Elliott Street West and Pelissier Street for a report of a suspect seen pointing a firearm at someone in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Police say the suspect was then seen running northbound on Pelissier Street chasing a male, believed to be the victim, who outran the suspect.

The suspect was then spotted walking westbound on Elliot Street West and last seen starting to run towards an ally in the area.

Around 15 minutes after receiving the initial call, police located and arrested a man in the 700-block of Pelissier Street who matched the description of the suspect.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a pellet gun which was seized as evidence.

A 48-year-old Windsor man is charged with Possess weapon dangerous to public peace, Breach of Probation and three counts of Possess firearm (pellet gun) while prohibited.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.