One Man in Hospital with Serious Injuries in Expressway Crash

WINDSOR — The investigation continues into a serious single vehicle crash that closed the EC Row Expressway for several hours.

Police were called just after 9am on Thursday for the crash that closed the expressway between Lauzon and Banwell.

Police say it appears a vehicle was westbound and ended up in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

A 2008 blue Chevrolet Equinox, was towed from the scene for examination.

One man was taken to the hospital with what were intially thought to be life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Team was on the scene for close to eight hours for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.