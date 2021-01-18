One More COVID-19 Death; 35 New Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one more death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a 90-year-old resident from a retirement home.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, two are related to outbreaks, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, and 29 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,673 active cases in the community.

119 confirmed cases are in hospital with 18 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,057 cases since the pandemic began with 8,128 listed as resolved.

There are 21 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 23 workplace outbreaks, three hospital and one community outbreak.

There have been 256 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.