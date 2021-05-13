One More COVID-19 Death in Windsor-Essex; 59 New Cases

The local health unit is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 50s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 23 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are considered community, one outbreak related and 19 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,278 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,183 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 340 active cases in the community, with half being variant of concern cases.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,970 cases since the pandemic began with 15,210 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 420 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 203,685 doses of the vaccine has been administered.