One more COVID-19 related death in Windsor-Essex, 109 new cases reported

The local health unit is reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 50s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 37 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 35 are community acquired, two are outbreak related, three are travel and 32 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 559 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,555 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,540 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, eight school/child care outbreaks, five community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

31 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,489 cases since the pandemic began with 21,452 listed as resolved.

There have been 478 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 699,261 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.