One more death, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are considered community, one is travel related, and four are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 199 active cases in the community, with 135 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,805 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,794 are the Delta variant.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, eight school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a retirement home.

13 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,350 cases since the pandemic began with 19,689 listed as resolved.

There have been 462 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 632,468 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.