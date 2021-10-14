One more death, 33 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are considered community, one case is outbreak related, one is travel and 10 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 261 active cases in the community, with 168 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,646 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,637 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, six school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreaks at a retirement homes.

Nine confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,152 cases since the pandemic began with 19,432 listed as resolved.

There have been 459 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 626,310 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.