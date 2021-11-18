One more death, 66 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 66 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was an individual under the age of 20 from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 21 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are considered community, 15 are outbreak related and three are 11 still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 326 active cases in the community, with 78 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,228 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,211 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, 13 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,095 cases since the pandemic began with 20,301 listed as resolved.

There have been 468 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 653,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.