One more death and 105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 36 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 23 are community acquired, three are travel, three are outbreak related, and 40 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 547 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,266 variants of concern cases in the region.

Two have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,841 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,199 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 17 school/child care outbreaks, four community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

27 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,713 cases since the pandemic began with 22,678 listed as resolved.

There have been 488 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 758,628 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.