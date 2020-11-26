One New COVID Death Reported in Windsor-Essex on Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One additional death is also being reported, a man in his 60s who had been in the hospital and also had underlying medical conditions. The total number of people who have died in Windsor-Essex from COVID-19 is now 78.

Of the new cases, 14 are from close contact with a confirmed case, four were acquired in the community, two are local healthcare workers, two are healthcare workers who travel to Michigan, one is travel related and 10 are still being investigated.

Outbreaks are reported at four long-term care or retirement homes, five workplaces, two in the community and two schools.

The health unit continues to monitor 336 active cases of the virus with 16 people in the hospital, four of which are in the ICU.