One New Death, 243 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and a record increase of 243 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The person who died was a woman from the community in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Of the new cases, 31 are related to outbreaks, five are from close contact with a confirmed positive case and 207 still under investigation.

There are currently 1,013 active cases of COVID-19 across the region with 66 people in the hospital, 14 of which are in the ICU and 71 more suspected cases in the hospital.



