One New Death, 31 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Another person in Windsor-Essex has passed away due to COVID-19.

The local health unit reporting the additional death and 31 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The latest to pass away is a man in his 70s from the community.

Of Saturday's new cases, 17 are still under investigation, 13 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while one is being blamed on community spread.

The region has now seen 13,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 393 deaths.

Outbreaks are being reported at two long-term care homes and five workplaces while the health unit continues to deal with three community, two hospital and two school outbreaks.

There are currently 39 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

A total of 31,246 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.