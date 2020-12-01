One New Death, 62 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a man in his 90s from a long-term care home.

Of the new cases, 16 are from close contact with a confirmed positive case, 11 are healthcare workers, six were community acquired, one is travel related, one is in the agri-farm sector and 27 are still being investigated.

The health unit continues to follow 427 active cases with 15 people in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU.

There are currently 18 active outbreaks in the region including seven in workplaces, five in long-term care or retirement homes, two community outbreaks, two schools and two hospitals.