One person arrested after police seize $53,000 in illicit drugs

The Windsor Police Service has arrested one person and seized over $53,000 in illicit drugs following a drug investigation downtown.

In August, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into a male suspect believed to be trafficking drugs out of a house downtown.

Investigators applied for and were granted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act warrant for the residence.

On Thursday, the Emergency Services Unit executed the warrant at the house, located in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Officers seized 209 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, and a small amount of crystal meth, as well as just over $5,800 in Canadian and U.S. cash, dog spray, and four digital scales.

The 29-year-old man was located and arrested in the 200 block of Erie Street East.

He's been charged with five counts of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

