One person arrested following $30,000 drug bust in Windsor

One person has been charged following a near $30,000 drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service's Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in March 2023 into a person alleged to be selling drugs in the city.

On Monday, June 5, officers executed search warrants on three vehicles and at the suspect's house in the 1500 block of Hallmark Avenue.

As a result of the searches, officers seized 2,463 suspected counterfeit fentanyl tablets, 120 Oxycodone tablets, 14 grams of hashish, and 1.6 grams of cocaine.

Over $1,100 in Canadian and U.S. currency was also recovered.

A 49-year-old man is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts) and simple possession.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.