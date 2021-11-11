One person charged after a fatal crash in Lakeshore

One person has been charged following a fatal crash in Lakeshore.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged Darrin James Obermok, 55, of Lakeshore with Operation while impaired by alcohol Causing Death and Dangerous Operation Causing Death.

Around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of County Rd. 42 and Renaud Line Road in Lakeshore, closing the roadway for several hours.

The Lakeshore Detachment of the OPP confirm the collision has resulted in the loss of life to a passenger from one of the vehicles. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time no further information will be provided in regards to the victims out of respect to the family.

The accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario court of justice in Windsor on Nov. 12.