One person charged after Windsor Police seize drugs in raid on psilocybin dispensary

A 21-year-old has been charged after a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, was raided.

On Thursday at approximately 1 p.m., Windsor Police executed a search warrant at the dispensary, known as 'Fun Guyz' in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation after hearing complaints and concerns from community members about the store selling products that contain the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin, which is illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

During the search, officers seized 1,120 psilocybin capsules, 184 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms as well as various amounts of psilocybin-infused products, as well as $5,535 in Canadian currency.

One person, a 21-year-old employee who was on scene at the time, has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Health Canada warns that taking magic mushrooms can cause people to see, hear or feel things that are not there, or to experience anxiety, fear, nausea and muscle twitches accompanied by increased heart rate and blood pressure.

This remains an ongoing investigation.