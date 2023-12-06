One person charged following $37,350 drug bust in Windsor

One person has been arrested following a $37,350 drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation in November 2023.

On Dec. 5, officers executed a vehicle stop and arrested the subject of the investigation.

During the arrest, officers located 20.7 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of crack cocaine, $260 in cash, and a digital scale in the suspect's possession.

Officers then executed a warrant at the suspect's residence in the 900 block of Lena Ave.

During their search, police located a large quantity of drugs concealed behind a false wall.

As a result, police seized 139.7 grams of cocaine, 83 grams of fentanyl, $3,230 in cash, and two digital scales.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.