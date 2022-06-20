One person dead after a crash in Kingsville

Ontario Provincial Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Kingsville.

Around 3:44 a.m. on June 19, OPP officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS, and the Kingsville Fire Department, responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 18.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 18 was closed for several hours but was eventually reopened.

No name has been released as the investigation continues.