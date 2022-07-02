One person dead after crash in Leamington

One person is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Leamington.

On Friday, July 1 at around 4:23 p.m. the Leamington Detatchment OPP, the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Chatham-Kent EMS, were dispatched to the scene of County Road 37 and County Road 8 for a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

According to the OPP, one of the occupants of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupant of the pickup truck was not injured in the accident.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122, online at www.opp.ca/reporting or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.