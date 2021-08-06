One Person Dead, Another Missing, after Boat Capsizes in Lake Erie

One person is dead and another is missing after a boat capsized in Lake Erie.

Chatham-Kent OPP say officers responded to a report of an overturned vessel 100-yards from the shore of Rondeau Provincial Park at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say firefighters located an unresponsive person on the shoreline of the park at around 11 a.m. who was pronounce dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine a second person was aboard the vessel when it capsized and search efforts are underway.