One person dies after explosion, fire at Clinton Township business

(Clinton Township, MI) -- Officials in Michigan say an explosion at a business last night was fueled by butane canisters and over 100-thousand vape pens.

The blast happened at Select Distributors in Clinton Township, north of Detroit, which also has a retail location called "Goo".

Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan says the business recently received a semi load of butane and last night's fire led to canisters becoming projectiles into the air.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the head about a quarter mile from the scene by metal debris and later died.

Duncan says his department will be conducting an investigation to see if the company could have broken the law by housing that many canisters.

— with files from MetroSource

A March 4, 2024, fire at a distribution plant in Clinton Township. (Photo courtesy: WDIV)