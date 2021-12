The cause of an early morning high-rise fire in Windsor is being listed as "undetermined."

Crews were called to the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street before 1:30 a.m. this morning.

No injuries are being reported by Windsor Fire, but one person has been displaced as a result.

Once the fire was out, firefighters began doing overhaul and ventilation.

Damage is set at $125,000.