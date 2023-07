One person has been displaced after a fire early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 1300 Block of Gladstone Avenue.

Damage is set at $80,000 with the cause listed as undetermined. No injuries were reported.



And the cause of a fire in the 1000 Block of Bruce Avenue is listed as an oven fire.

Windsor fire says crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze around 5 a.m. Saturday with no injuries and minimal damage.