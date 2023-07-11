One person from Leamington killed in early morning crash on the 401

One person from Leamington has been killed following a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Around 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) were called to a single vehicle rollover in the westbound lanes between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road. .

While on route, officers learned a second crash had occurred between the first vehicle and a transport truck.

As a result of that collision, the transport truck crossed the centre median, eastbound lanes and entered a neighbouring field.

A 41-year-old passenger in the first vehicle was transport to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was uninjured.

Anyone who may have observed these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.