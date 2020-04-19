One Person in Custody After West Windsor Domestic Dispute

Windsor Police Service continues to hold the scene of a domestic dispute on the city's west side.

A listener called into AM800 News to report a large police presence in the 3000 block of Alexander Avenue around 10am Sunday.

Windsor Police Service on the scene of a domestic dispute in the 3000 block of Alexander Avenue in west Windsor on Sunday April 19, 2020 (Photo via Facebook/Larry Sandhu)

Police have confirmed they were called to a nearby home for a domestic dispute that resulted in an arrest.

Officers have secured two homes and are waiting for a search warrant, according to police.

No further details are being released, but police did confirm the Major Crimes Branch is handling the investigation and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.