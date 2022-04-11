One person in custody following incident in Essex

One person is in custody following a police incident in Essex that lasted more than five hours.

The OPP tweeted last night before 10 p.m. about a heightened police presence in the 100-block of Harvey Street between Bell Avenue and Medora Avenue West.

People were asked to avoid the area.

The OPP's Tactics and Rescue Unit was on scene, along with an armoured vehicle and a mobile support unit.

The incident ended around 3 a.m. this morning.

Police say no one was hurt during the incident, and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.