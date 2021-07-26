One Person in Hospital after East-Windsor Fire

One person is in hospital after fire tore through an apartment on the city's east end.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to the 200 block of Lauzon Road just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the Ontario Fire Marshal's office determined careless smoking is to blame for 100,000 in damages.

Coste says a tenant from the building remains in hospital, but he did not disclose the extent of their injuries.