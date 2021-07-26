One Person in the Hospital After an Early Morning ATV Crash in Harrow

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning ATV crash in Harrow.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police Essex Detachment and Essex-Windsor EMS were called around 3:05 a.m. Monday for a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle crash at Munger Avenue East near Queen Street.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Munger Street is closed between Queen Street and Walnut Street to allow for the investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information, to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.