One person injured following motorcycle collision

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash from over the weekend.



Police arrived on the scene around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.



The 39-year-old man driving the motorcycle is in hospital with serious injuries.



Upon investigation, police say the man was going eastbound on King Street East when it veered into the westbound lane, crashing into a car.



The driver in the car was not injured following the crash.



The man driving the motorcycle was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to the Windsor Regional Hospital.

