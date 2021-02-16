One Person Injured in a Shooting in East Windsor

An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting in East Windsor.

Windsor police officers were called around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 2500-block of Lauzon Road for a report of shots fired.

One man was located in the area and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating and is looking into a report of a light-coloured newer model Chrysler 300, possibly silver or white, spotted in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigators are seeking any information in relation to the incident and requesting anyone with video surveillance in the area to check their footage for possible evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.