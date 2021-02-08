One Person Is Dead After a Fire in Downtown Windsor

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in Windsor Sunday night.

Windsor fire crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 400-block Church Street near Park Street West around 9:30pm to find heavy smoke and fire upon arrival.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says firefighters switched to an exterior attack and additional crews were called in.

He says it took a few hours to contain with crews hitting hot spots throughout the night.

Lee says the cold weather took a toll on firefighters.

"It's pretty labour intensive when it's this cold," says Lee. "The good thing was with this fire we did not have any water issues, no hydrates broke or we didn't have any problems with that."