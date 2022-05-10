One person killed following a crash in Tilbury

One person is dead and another has been injured following a crash in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police say at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Queens Line near Davidson Road.

The crash involved two vehicles.

One individual was transported to hospital for medical attention and since been released.

A second person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Out of respect for the families, no names will be released.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092.