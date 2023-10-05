One person killed in a crash in Windsor

More information is expected today following a fatal crash in Windsor.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue.

Windsor police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Tecumseh collided with a vehicle turning northbound onto Benjamin.

One passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The other passengers and drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.