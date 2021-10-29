One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent

One person is dead and six others have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Around 7:20 a.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police closed Queens Line between McDougall Lane and Merlin Road following a three-vehicle collision.

Chatham-Kent police say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and six people were transported to hospital.

Drivers are being told to use an alternate route as the road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

No names have been released as the crash remains under investigation.